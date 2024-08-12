Reduced gas pressure expected in Sindh and Balochistan due to leak

A gas pipeline leak is expected to cause reduced gas pressure in several areas of Sindh and Balochistan, according to a statement from Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

The company reported that a leak was detected in the Gambat GPF IV feeder line, which supplies gas to SSGC.

As a result, the system is experiencing a shortfall of 38 MMCFD (million cubic feet per day) of gas.

The current demand of these industrial customers is around 130-140 mmscfd (million standard cubic feet per day), with future demand estimated to be 80-100 mmscfd.

SSGC further noted that Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has already deployed a team to repair the pipeline, with the work expected to be completed within the next 20 hours.

During this period, residents in some areas of Sindh and Balochistan may experience lower gas pressure due to the ongoing leak.

On August 6, a major oil and gas reserve was discovered in Kohat’s Tal Block district in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, with the Razgir-1 formation revealing promising deposits that could significantly strengthen Pakistan’s energy resources.

According to the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), the well is currently producing approximately 159 barrels of oil and 16.4 million standard cubic feet of gas daily.

The discovery is the result of a collaborative effort between OGDCL, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), and Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) with the drilling operations to be commenced in January 2024.

Last month, the SSGC launched a dedicated pipeline, investing Rs3.86 billion, to supply fuel at high pressure to industrial consumers in the western part of Karachi.

The new phase aimed to address low-pressure gas issues for industrial customers in the region.

According to a press statement, the gas utility integrated a 31-kilometer-long, 24-inch diameter pipeline from MVA ACPL to SMS Surjani, solving low-pressure supply problems for industrial customers in the western region.

SSGC’s Managing Director, Imran Maniar, inaugurated the pipeline, underscoring that the project will separate low-pressure domestic and commercial consumers from high-pressure industrial consumers in the SITE and Hub Industrial Areas.

This new pipeline is expected to meet approximately 269 mmscfd of demand. The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced a shutdown of gas supply to almost half of Karachi, the country’s economic hub, for 24 hours on July 26. The temporary suspension was due to the installation of a new pipeline in the western region of the city.

In a statement, the gas utility said it will be undertaking hook-ups of a 24″ diameter, 31-kilometer pipeline from SMS ACPL to DMS Surjani in Karachi.