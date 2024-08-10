Baitul Maal embroiled in billions scandal

Financial irregularities worth billions of rupees have come to light in Pakistan Baitul Maal, as revealed in the latest report by the Auditor General of Pakistan.

The report highlights objections totalling over Rs2 billion, raising serious concerns about the management and distribution of funds within the organization.

According to the auditor general, Pakistan Baitul Maal, an institution established to provide financial assistance to the poor, bankrupt, destitute, widows, and orphans, has been found misallocating funds earmarked for these vulnerable groups. Instead of reaching those in need, millions of rupees were reportedly distributed among government employees, the audit reveals.

Specifically, the report documents that Rs28.1 million, which was designated for financial assistance to the poor, was instead allocated to government employees. This blatant misuse of funds contradicts the primary mission of Baitul Maal and raises questions about accountability within the organization.

Furthermore, the audit uncovers the transfer of government funds amounting to Rs1.37 billion to a commercial bank account, an action that raises concerns about the transparency and legality of such financial transactions.

In another significant finding, the report states that Baitul Maal Lahore failed to return Rs520 million of unused funds to the treasury. Additionally, Rs162.3 million were spent against the allocated funds, further highlighting discrepancies in financial management, it states. The auditor general’s report underscores the urgent need for a thorough investigation into these financial irregularities. The report’s findings call for immediate action to ensure that the funds meant to support Pakistan’s most vulnerable citizens are used responsibly and effectively.