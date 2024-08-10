Minorities Day to be marked tomorrow

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora has said that for the first time, the Punjab government will celebrate Minorities Day with full grandeur on August 11 (Sunday) to acknowledge their contribution towards the development of the country.

He was addressing a gathering of Christian community during his visit to the residence of Pastor Shaukat Ashiq in the Chuhang area of Lahore. A large number of people from Christian community warmly welcomed him upon arrival and flower petals were showered from rooftops. On this occasion, the representatives of Christian community expressed their gratitude to the minister for presenting a historic budget for minorities and expressed hope that during his tenure, the sense of deprivation among minorities would be effectively addressed.

Referring to the Chief Minister of Punjab’s initiatives, Ramesh Singh Arora told them that historic work is being done for minorities in the history of province for their welfare and development. He also mentioned that the Minorities Development Fund has been increased with an aim to improve the infrastructure of roads, cemeteries and drainage systems.

Ramesh Singh Arora also appreciated Pastor Shaukat Ashiq’s services to his community. He assured that the issues faced by the Christian community would be addressed on a priority basis.

A large number of people including Sunny Bhatti and other members of the Christian community were present on the occasion.