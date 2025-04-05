Army vows to thwart evil designs of proxies, internal hostile actors

The army’s upper echelon on Friday vowed to thwart the “nefarious designs” of foreign proxies and hostile internal actors, according to a statement from the military’s media wing.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir chaired the 268th Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, where a “meticulous assessment” of regional and internal security dynamics was carried out.

“The forum received a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing geostrategic environment, emerging national security challenges and Pakistan’s strategic response to evolving threats,” the ISPR said.

“The forum reaffirmed its resolve to eradicate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations regardless of the cost … [and] reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to bringing the full force of the state against facilitators and abettors acting on the behest of hostile elements seeking to destabilise the country,” the statement added.

According to the ISPR, the forum reaffirmed, “No one will be allowed to disrupt peace in Balochistan and [the] nefarious designs of foreign-sponsored proxies, including social disruptive elements and their so-called political supporters, advancing their narrow political interests at the cost of stability and prosperity of Balochistan will be decisively thwarted with the unwavering support of the people of Balochistan.

“The real face of all foreign and domestic elements, the nexus between them and their endeavours to induce chaos and thrive on it stand fully exposed and will be dealt with without impunity,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the forum underscored the importance of “a whole-of-the-nation” approach to countering terrorism. The meeting particularly emphasised the need to implement Vision Azm-e-Istehkam under the ambit of the NAP.

“The state apparatus and institutions will resolutely implement the law within the confines of the Constitution and no leniency and infirmity will be shown,” the ISPR said. According to the statement, COAS lauded the initiation of District Coordination Committees across Pakistan and stressed the need for sustained, coordinated efforts to expedite the implementation of the NAP, in alignment with governmental directives, ensuring seamless inter-institutional collaboration.

“[The] Pakistan Army will extend full support to the government and law enforcement agencies in enforcing stringent legal measures against illicit economic activities, which are intrinsically linked to the financing of terrorism,” COAS was quoted as saying. “There is no space for terrorists and their facilitators in Pakistan.”

Expressing deep concern over human rights violations in Indian-held Kashmir and the Indian Army’s “unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC)”, the forum underscored “Pakistan’s deep and unwavering support to the just cause of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the need of sustained diplomatic engagement to highlight ongoing human rights abuses and violations on the global stage,” the statement read

The forum also expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemned human rights violations and war crimes being perpetrated in Gaza by Israel. “The forum also reiterated unequivocal diplomatic, political and moral support to the people of Palestine,” the statement added.