New romantic drama “Paradise” premieres April 14 on express entertainment

A highly anticipated romantic drama titled “Paradise” will premiere on Express Entertainment on April 14, 2025. The show will air every Monday and Tuesday at 8:00 PM, offering viewers an exciting new series to enjoy each week. It features the enchanting love story of Fia and Taimoor, played by the talented Iqra Aziz and Shuja Asad.

This marks the first time Iqra Aziz and Shuja Asad will appear together on screen. Their on-screen chemistry is anticipated to be a major highlight of the show. Fans are eager to see how their characters navigate the complexities of love and relationships, especially as unexpected challenges arise.

The plot begins with an intriguing twist, exploring what happens when love unexpectedly knocks on your door. This heartfelt drama promises to take viewers on a journey filled with genuine emotions, heartfelt moments, and the ups and downs of romantic relationships. As Fia and Taimoor’s story unfolds, audiences will witness a beautiful exploration of love in its many forms.

Directed by Yasir Hussain, “Paradise” is penned by Nasir Hussain and Yasir Taj, both known for their creative storytelling. Together, they aim to bring a fresh and captivating narrative to the audience. Mark your calendars and don’t miss the premiere on April 14 for an enchanting evening of romance and drama!