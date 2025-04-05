New Zealand secures 3-0 ODI series whitewash against Pakistan

New Zealand completed a commanding 3-0 whitewash over Pakistan in their ODI series. In the final match, New Zealand easily defeated Pakistan, dismissing them for 221 runs in 40 overs. This victory showcased New Zealand’s dominance throughout the series.

Michael Bracewell played a crucial role in the match. He scored 59 runs off just 40 balls and took 1 wicket for 39 runs. His strong performance earned him the Player of the Match award. Additionally, Kiwi fast bowler Ben Sears was named Player of the Series after claiming an impressive 10 wickets across the series.

Pakistan’s batting struggled under pressure. Babar Azam topped the scorecard with 50 runs off 58 balls. Abdullah Shafique added 33 runs, while captain Mohammad Rizwan managed 37 runs. However, their efforts were insufficient to turn the match in Pakistan’s favor, as the team faced consistent setbacks throughout their innings.

New Zealand set a challenging target of 264 runs earlier in the match. The innings was limited to 42 overs due to rain interruptions. Despite a shaky start, the team rallied together. Key contributions from Rhys Mariu and Bracewell propelled New Zealand to a strong total. Pakistan’s Akif Javed stood out as a bowler, claiming four wickets in the game. Ultimately, this series highlighted New Zealand’s cricketing strength and teamwork.