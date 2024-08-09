SBP, banks to remain closed on Wednesday

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and all the banks and financial institutions will remain closed on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan. The central bank, in a statement issued here on Thursday, announced, “The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 being public holiday on the occasion of ‘Independence Day’ as declared by the Government of Pakistan.” Subsequently, all the banks, Development Finance Institutions (FDI), Micro Finance Banks (MFB), and other financial institutions will also remain closed on August 14, 2024 to observe the public holiday on the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day of Pakistan.