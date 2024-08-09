PTA issues alert against vulnerabilities in Cisco networking software

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a critical cyber security advisory to alert telecom operators and network administrators about vulnerabilities in Cisco’s IOS and IOS XE operating systems, as well as its Access Point software. The advisory warns of 14 vulnerabilities, including 10 denial-of-service (DoS) bugs that can cause system crashes and heap overflow. These vulnerabilities pose a significant threat to Pakistan’s telecom networks, and if exploited, can lead to severe consequences. The PTA has urged telecom operators and network administrators to take immediate action to mitigate these risks. This includes applying security updates for Cisco IOS, IOS XE, and Access Point Software, as well as implementing monitoring mechanisms to detect any unauthorized access attempts. In addition to these measures, the PTA recommends reviewing and strengthening access controls to restrict access to critical network devices and services. This will minimize the risk of unauthorized exploitation and ensure the security of Pakistan’s telecom networks.