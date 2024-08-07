Pakistan bags 2 silver, as many bronze medals at Nuclear Science Olympiad

In a remarkable debut at the first International Nuclear Science Olympiad (INSO-2024) held in the Philippines, the Pakistani team achieved outstanding success by winning two silver and two bronze medals.

According to details, Suleman Nouman from Siddeeq Public School, Islamabad and Subhan Kashif from Lahore Grammar School won silver medals while Ehban Awan from Karachi Grammar School and Qasim Salam from Siddeeq Public School Rawalpindi won bronze medals.

Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS), the top-ranking engineering university of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), selected the students from all over the country after rigorous tests and scrutiny.

Afterwards, they were trained at PIEAS under their mentors Dr. Sajjad Tahir from PIEAS and Dr. Muhammad Maqsood from the Education Directorate of PAEC and groomed to participate in the said Olympiad. INSO-2024 held in Clark, Philippines from August 01-06, 2024, was sponsored by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other International institutions.

The winning students, their parents, teachers from their respective institutes and mentors from PIEAS and PAEC deserve commendation for representing the country with such distinction on the global stage.

It is pertinent to mention here that besides winning these medals, students from Pakistan have recently won medals in International Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics Olympiads, separately, bringing laurels to the country while the latest success in the field of Nuclear Science is a feather in the country’s cap.