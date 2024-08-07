LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

Lahore High Court Multan Bench on Tuesday suspended operation of the Punjab government’s notification regarding shifting of neurosurgery and orthopaedics surgery wards from old Nishtar hospital in the city to recently built Nishtar-II. Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh of LHC Multan Bench also ordered that the two facilities would remain functional in the old Nishtar hospital. The secretary specialised health services Raja Mansoor and Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Dr. Mahnaz Khakwani appeared in person before the court today. The citizens Shahbaz and Faisal Nawaz had said in their separate petitions that Nishtar-II was 20-25 kilometres away from the city and shifting the two facilities would create problems for the citizens. The petitioners were represented by their counsel president High Court Bar Association Multan Malik Sajjad Haidar Maitla and advocate Asif Ali Chaudhry.