Khyber police goes gender neutral

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police taking a revolutionary step for the first time has appointed four female Additional SHOs in four police stations of district Khyber. District Police Officer (DPO) Salim Abbas Kulachi was of the view that the aim of appointing female Additional SHOs was to facilitate tribal women in easy access to justice.

He said that deputing of female additional SHOs will encourage lakhs of tribal women besides giving them access to justice. Salim Abbas said that there was no shortage of skills among the women of the tribal districts. He said that providing the best environment to the female police officials was the top priority, so that they can perform their duties without any fear. The DPO said that all the additional SHOs being indigenous would better address the problems of the daughters, sisters and mothers of the nation.