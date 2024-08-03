Matt and Luciana make rare red carpet appearance with their daughters

Matt Damon and Luciana Damon’s family night out is simply interstellar. As for the proof? For the New York City premiere of his latest film The Instigators, the actor made a rare red carpet appearance alongside his wife and their kids Isabella, 18, Gia, 15, Stella, 13, as well as Luciana’s daughter Alexia, 24.

And the actor himself gushed over his loved ones showing their support. “We had a lot of family here tonight,” Matt told E! News exclusively at the premiere July 31. “They normally don’t show up for these things, but they all showed up tonight.” The star-studded evening comes on the heels of the Interstellar star opening up about the “surreal” experience of getting ready to send their daughter Isabella-who will attend New York University this fall-off to college. “It’s a lot,” he previously told E! News. “It’s a surreal kind of time and the way it operates in your life, the older you get, because it just feels like I was holding her yesterday.”

As he explained, “There’s no emotional preparation.” But this isn’t the first time Matt has reflected on his bond with his kids. In fact, he’s revealed that Isabella sometimes serves as one of his toughest critics. “If the reviews come out and they’re terrible, then she’ll watch it,” Matt joked to Daily Pop in 2021. “If they come out and they’re good, she’s going to pass. She’s looking for ammunition all the time. She’s like one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. She’s really cool.”

However, on a more serious note, his loved ones have made all the difference when it comes to his experience as a dad on-screen. “It’s easier to find my way into a character,” he shared. “They become a lot more relatable. If you can draw a direct correlation to your own life, it’s always a lot easier.”