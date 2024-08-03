Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, August 03, 2024


SBP injects Rs 9.567 trillion into market

APP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs 9,567.25 billion into the market on Friday through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah-based Open Market Operation (OMO). According to OMO results issued here, the SBP conducted an Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) on August 02, 2024, for 7-day and 28-day tenors and accepted 44 bids cumulatively amounting to Rs9,482.25 billion.

The central bank received 16 bids for a 7-day tenor cumulatively offering an amount of Rs982.25 billion at the rate of return ranging between 19.56 to 19.62 percent while 29 bids were received for the 28-day tenor offering an amount of Rs8,807.95 billion at the rate of return ranging between 19.55 to 19.62%.

The SBP accepted all 16 quotes for a 7-day tenor amounting to Rs982.25 billion at 19.56 % rate of return while 28 quotes for 28-day tenor amounting to Rs8,500 billion were accepted at 19.56% rate of return.

Meanwhile, the central bank also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations for 7-day and 28-day tenors and injected Rs85 billion in the market. For the 7-day tenor, the SBP received one bid amounting to Rs85 billion (face value of collateral) at 19.58% rate of return while one bid was received for 28-day tenor amounting to Rs30 billion at 19.57% rate of return.

Submit a Comment