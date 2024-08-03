RDA inflows fall 11%, clock in at $200mn in June

Inflows through the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) clocked in at $200 million in June, a decline of 11% compared to $224 million in May 2024, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Friday.

Out of the total amount, $14 million has so far been repatriated, while funds to the tune of $142 million have been utilised locally. The net repatriable liability stands at $42 million.

The central bank shared that total number of RDA accounts opened reached 712,778 from 702,610 a month ago at May-end, showing a month-on-month increase of 10,168 accounts.

As per the latest data available on the SBP’s website, the cumulative RDA inflow clocked in at $8.255 billion by the end of the previous month, out of which $1.61 billion has so far been repatriated, while funds to the tune of $5.212 billion have been utilised locally.