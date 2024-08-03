Ban on X to end once rules are made: Azma Bukhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said the PML-N government is not against social media, but it wants rules and regulations to regulate the sector.

If rules are made, then the ban on the social media site ‘X’ will also end, she promised.

Talking to the media at Lahore High Court on Friday, she said: “Today, I am very happy and satisfied that Lahore High Court chief justice raised very important questions regarding the social media forums.”

To a question about the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, she said he should apologise first over May-9 incident, he must admit that he and his party made a mistake, then his issues would be resolved under the relevant laws.

There are laws for regulating social media in many countries, she said and added that laws are made to solve problems in every country. Freedom of expression must not be misused, which was being done in our society, she regretted. The minister said social media accounts are regulated all over the world, as digital terrorism was carried out through social media accounts. She said all accounts should be operated under the rules and regulations.