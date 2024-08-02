SC constitutes CJP-led Shariat Appellate Bench after long interval

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has established a Shariat Appellate Bench after a lengthy period, with Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa heading the five-member panel. The decision came during a meeting of the apex court’s Practice and Procedure Committee, chaired by Chief Justice Isa, on Thursday. The bench will start hearing cases from Monday, August 5 onwards. Other members of the bench are Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, Dr Muhammad Khalid Masud, Aalim Ad Hoc Member, Dr Qibla Ayaz, and Aalim Ad Hoc Member. Numerous appeals against the Federal Shariat Court’s decisions are pending in the Supreme Court. Among these is an appeal against the Federal Shariat Court’s ruling on the interest-based system. Shariat Appellate Bench plays a crucial part in interpreting Islamic laws within the framework of Pakistan’s legal system.