CM Sindh bids farewell to Buhra Jamat leader

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday bid farewell to the spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin at Old Terminal.

Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro accompanied the CM. Before flying, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin prayed for the prosperity and security of the people of Pakistan and the world. It is recalled that Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, on the invitation of the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari had arrived in Karachi on July 4 and was received by the chief minister.

Earlier, the Sindh CM called on Syedna Muffadal Saifuddin and presented him three copies of over 150-year-old handwritten Tafseer-e-Quran and khutbas of Bohra Jamaat leaders. Syedna thanked the CM for such beautiful handwritten old and rare books.