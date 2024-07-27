Landmark menstrual health policy okayed in Balochistan

In a significant step towards improving women’s health, Balochtstan Provincial Health Minister Sardarzada Mir Faisal Khan Jamali formally approved the Provincial Menstrual Health and Hygiene Policy during a meeting with key stakeholders.

The meeting was attended by Chairperson of the Menstrual Health and Hygiene Working Group (MHMWG) Secretariat, Balochistan, Dr Tahira Kamal Baloch, Provincial Coordinator of MHMWG, Shahana Tabbasum, and senior officials from the Health Department, Dr Ayaz Ahmad Jamali and Dr Abdul Manan Laakti, said a news release received here on Saturday.

The Provincial Health Minister highlighted the importance of the new policy, stating, “This policy is a crucial step in addressing menstrual health and hygiene issues in our province. It reflects our commitment to improving the health and well-being of women and girls.”

The Minister commended their efforts, saying, “The collaborative efforts of all involved have been instrumental in the creation of this policy. Their dedication and hard work are commendable and essential for the successful implementation of this initiative.”

Mir Faisal Jamali reiterated the government’s dedication to women’s health, “We are committed to ensuring that every woman and girl has access to proper menstrual health and hygiene facilities. This policy is a testament to our dedication and a step towards a healthier future for all.”