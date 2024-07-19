Iffat Omar’s daughter engaged

The only daughter of former model-turned-actor Iffat Omar and her husband, Noor-e-Jehan, got engaged, confirmed the new mother-in-law.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday afternoon, the proud mother Iffat Omar, overjoyed to be a mother-in-law finally, announced that her only daughter Noor-e-Jehan has gotten engaged, reportedly to a foreign national.

Sharing the dreamy clicks from the couple’s engagement photo shoot, the ‘Aangan’ actor confirmed, “My little girl got engaged. Officially a mom-in-law.”

The pictures soon went viral on social media and received thousands of likes and heart-warming wishes for the celebrity kid and her family. However, a certain section of social users continued to target Omar and her daughter for inappropriate dressing, while some even questioned the religion of her to-be son-in-law.

Later, Omar also published a slideshow of the young couple, with the Bollywood song ‘Gal Mitthi Mitthi Bol’, from the movie ‘Aisha’, in the background, and thanked everyone for sending ‘limitless blessings’ to the newly engaged couple and their families. Notably, actor, model and host Iffat Omar is married to a CSS officer. The couple are proud parents to their only daughter Noor-e-Jehan Omar.