Pakistan center of Kashmiris’ hopes: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while terming Pakistan as the center of Kashmiris’ hopes, has said that the historical day of July 19 had special significance in the history of freedom struggle of Kashmir.

“It was on this day in 1947 when Kashmiri leadership decided to align their destiny with Pakistan”, he said in his message issued on the occasion of Kashmir’s accession day to Pakistan being observed today (Friday) .

The prime minister said that observance of day on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) was a reflection of Kashmiris’ unconditional love and faith with the state of Pakistan.

“Those who laid down their lives in pursuit of this ideology are our real heroes”, he said, adding that love for Pakistan ran in the blood of every Kashmiri. Anwar ul Haq said that Kashmiris had rendered matchless sacrifices to materialize the dream that was envisioned by their ancestors much before the creation of Pakistan.

He expressed the optimism that the day was not far off when the Kashmiris’ struggle and sacrifices would bear fruits.

Terming Kashmiris’ unconditional love for Pakistan as the biggest eyesore to India, he said that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had made immense sacrifices in the state’s journey towards eventual accession to Pakistan.

Referring to Jammu massacre, the PM said, “Soon after the partition, 250,000 Kashmiri Muslims were massacred in and around Jammu city and others were forced to migrate to Pakistan”.

“Despite all these brutal tactics, India has miserably failed to eliminate Pakistan’s love from the hearts and minds of the Kashmiri people”, he said, adding that the people of Kashmir were still struggling in presence of over 800,000 Indian occupation forces to achieve the goal their forefathers had envisioned 76 years ago.

Minister Muqam: Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam, on Friday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashmiris on all international platforms.

The minister in his message on ‘Kashmir Accession to Pakistan Day’ highlighted the significance of the day.

He recalled that on July 19, 1947, the brave people of Kashmir passed a resolution in Srinagar for accession to Pakistan.

He emphasized the enduring dedication of Kashmiris to this cause, noting the immense sacrifices they have made over the past seven decades in their quest for self-determination.

“The commitment of Kashmiris to Pakistan is eternal,” said Engineer Muqam.

He asserted that no Indian tactics could undermine this profound bond, as evidenced by the continued burial of martyrs in the green crescent flag, symbolizing their unwavering love for Pakistan.

Minister Muqam noted the resilient spirit of Kashmiri youth, who, like their forefathers, remain determined to achieve self-determination and complete accession to Pakistan.

“Kashmiris hoist the flag of Pakistan on every street and intersection of Occupied Kashmir,” he remarked, underscoring the widespread public support for this cause.

“Pakistan will continue to stand by Kashmiris at all forums of the world,” he affirmed, emphasizing the nation’s commitment to the Kashmiri struggle for freedom and self-determination.