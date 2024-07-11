Planning ministry launches PC-III module for projects’ monitoring

Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Thursday announced the launch of the PC-III module under the Intelligent Project Automation System (iPAS), replacing the previous Project Monitoring and Evaluation System (PMES).

“The PC-III module is now functional as of 1st July 2024, replacing the PMES (Project Monitoring & Evaluation System),” the ministry said in a news release. It said all Focal Persons and Project Directors of respective ministries and divisions will upload their project progress/data on the new PC-III module under iPAS, which covered “Project Profiles from PC-I, PC-III-A (Cash Plan and Work Plan) and PC-III (B) Progress Report (Physical Progress).”

This development builds on the Planning Commission’s earlier success in launching automated PSDP Formulation, PC-I, and PC-II under the iPAS project three years ago. The introduction of the PC-III module is expected to further enhance the efficiency and transparency of project monitoring and evaluation.