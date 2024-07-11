Pirzada hands over apartment keys to 1-16/3 allottees

Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Thursday handed over the keys to the allottees of the I-16/3 apartments in a ceremony held here at the project site.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Housing Authority(PHA) officials for the successful completion of the project and for carrying out the best construction work for the apartments.

Pirzada expressed concern over the shortage of housing in the country and directed PHA’s Foundation management to start work on launching more housing projects to provide shelter to lower-income groups.

The minister said that providing quality and affordable housing to federal government employees was the priority of the government and hoped that the issue of govt employee’s plots and apartments would be resolved by September 2024.

He directed the PHA foundation officials to complete the plantation of trees at the site and made arrangements for the supply of daily-use items in the newly growing residential area. On the occasion, the Chief Executive Officer of PHA Foundation Shahid Hussain briefed the minister that PHAF had formally launched the Multi Stories project on 17 acres of land provided by the Capital Development Authority in 2015.