Tribunal orders submission of forms 45, 46, and 47 in NA-46 rigging case

The Election Tribunal has directed the Returning Officer to submit Forms 45, 46, and 47 in the alleged rigging case of NA-46.

The Islamabad High Court’s Election Tribunal, presided over by Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, heard the election petition filed by PTI candidate Amir

Mughal against Anjum Aqeel Khan concerning alleged rigging in NA-46.

During the hearing, the Election Commission’s lawyer stated that they had submitted Forms 45, 46, and 47 but had not received copies of the petitions.

The court instructed the petitioner to provide copies to the Election Commission and ordered the Returning Officer to submit the necessary forms. The Returning Officer’s lawyer requested additional time, citing that he was added to the case only the previous day.

Anjum Aqeel Khan argued that Amir Mughal’s petition was inadmissible as it did not meet the necessary requirements.

The court asked Amir Mughal’s lawyer to respond to Anjum Aqeel Khan’s objection and inquired about the date of the gazette notification confirming Anjum Aqeel Khan’s victory. Amir Mughal’s lawyer stated that the notification was issued on February 19, while the Election Commission’s lawyer contended it was dated February 13, making Amir Mughal’s petition late. Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri remarked that the case would be decided according to the law and adjourned the hearing until July 22, after Muharram.