Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly step out for date night at July 4 party

These twin flames were white hot this Fourth of July holiday. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attended Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s star-studded white party in the Hamptons in New York July 4.

The Transformers actress, 38, wore a white Summer Crush mini dress with cap sleeves by White Fox and a silver choker while the musician, 34, sported a white T-shirt, matching pants, suspenders and sunglasses.

MGK joked on Instagram, alongside pics from the party, “I wore white to celebrate my virginity.”

He and Megan, who have been dating on and off for more than four years, were joined at the bash by fellow celebs such as Drake, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan and MGK’s appearance at the party comes more than a week after they were spotted at the Nemacolin luxury resort’s summer solstice celebration in Pennsylvania, another star-studded affair. The two had also coordinated their outfits for that event, with both dressed in blue-and-white pinstripe blazers.

In April, the pair celebrated MGK’s birthday at a party attended by fellow musicians such as Post Malone. They were also seen sharing an intimate moment at the 2024 Stagecoach Festival.