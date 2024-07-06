Pak students top Erasmus Mundus scholarships for third consecutive year

Pakistani students continue their impressive streak, securing the most scholarships in the European Union’s Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters program for the third year running!

This prestigious scholarship program offers funding for students worldwide to pursue postgraduate studies in Europe.

This year, a total of 189 Pakistani students were awarded Erasmus Mundus scholarships, surpassing applicants from other countries like India (146 scholarships) and Mexico (121 scholarships). This year, the Erasmus Mundus program offered a total of 2,603 scholarships to students from 137 countries. Pakistani students received the highest number of scholarships, with 189 recipients. Other leading countries included India with 146 scholarships, Mexico with 121, Bangladesh with 119, Nigeria with 97, and Brazil with 84.

The successful Pakistani students will soon embark on their educational journeys to various universities across Europe.

Their destinations include Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Malta, Latvia, Norway, Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Sweden, Spain, Slovenia, Serbia, and Turkey. The Erasmus Mundus program aims to enhance quality in higher education through scholarships and academic cooperation between the EU and the rest of the world. The success of Pakistani students in securing these scholarships highlights the country’s commitment to academic

excellence and global educational collaboration.