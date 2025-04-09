Japan-funded pavement link road project inaugurated

The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi has inaugurated a newly constructed link road in the village of Jhandwal, Shinkiari, district Mansehra, to improve rural connectivity and access to essential services.

According to the Japan embassy on Wednesday, the project, implemented by the Saibaan Development Organization – a non-governmental organization working to uplift marginalized communities in rural Pakistan – was funded through the Japanese Government’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) Program.

Japan extended financial assistance of $56,418 for the pavement of a 3,800-foot link road, which also includes the construction of retaining walls and culverts to ensure structural integrity and climate resilience.

The inauguration ceremony drew participation from Federal and local government officials, NGO representatives, and community members. Among the dignitaries present were Sardar Shah Jahan Yousaf, Parliamentary Leader and Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. With over two decades of experience in rural development, Saibaan has a track record of implementing impactful community-based projects across Pakistan in collaboration with government institutions and international donors.

The Jhandwal road project is expected to significantly enhance the quality of life for the local population by easing transportation challenges and increasing access to education, healthcare, and markets.

The newly paved road is expected to benefit approximately 2,700 residents, including 330 schoolchildren who will now have safer and more reliable access to their educational institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Akamatsu lauded the successful completion of the project and commended Saibaan for its commitment to grassroots development.

“The pavement of this link road is not just an infrastructure achievement, it opens doors to opportunities, connects communities to essential services, and lays the groundwork for sustainable development,” the ambassador said.