LHC suggests imposing water emergency like covid to avoid drought

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has suggested imposing a water emergency like the coronavirus to avoid drought.

The court has also ordered action against those wasting water in homes and society administrations.

The court has also ordered the water emergency matter to be presented to the cabinet and a report to be submitted at the next hearing. Justice Shahid Karim has issued a written order of the previous hearing regarding smog prevention.

According to the decision, the Cooperative Department should also fine those who wash cars in homes and the society administration. A complete ban should be imposed on wasting clean water by installing pipes in homes.

The Cooperative Department should also write the amount of the fine for wasting water on the office order. The court wrote in the decision that DG PDMA expressed concern about water shortage in rivers due to climate change.

The court ordered in the decision that PDMA will have to play a central role in avoiding drought, and the PDMA should take proactive steps in Punjab with other departments to save water.

It is the need of the hour to implement a Corona-style water emergency in Punjab.

The court ordered them to submit a summary to the cabinet for implementing a water emergency.

The implementation of the emergency will further strengthen the PDMA in its measures for water conservation.

A committee of focal persons from various departments should be formed for water conservation.

The court ordered that the focal person should also submit a report on the measures taken by the person to protect water. The next hearing of the case will be on April 11.

Meanwhile, following the orders of Lahore High Court, Deputy Director Environment Ali Ejaz has launched awareness notices to Lahore residents banning vehicle washing in homes, under which a fine of Rs10,000 will be imposed with legal action for violation.

Deputy Director of Environment Ali Ejaz also appealed to citizens to conserve water. In view of the severe shortage of water, an immediate ban has been imposed on washing vehicles with clean tap water, the text of the awareness notice said.

The aim of the ban is to preserve water for human needs like cooking and cleaning. It was requested in the notice that citizens use alternative methods for washing vehicles by using recycled water or water collected in buckets.