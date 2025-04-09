Pakistan, US vow to strengthen counter-terror cooperation

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Eric Meyer, Senior Official from the US Department of State and head of the visiting American delegation, during his trip to Pakistan. Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, and Interior Secretary Khurram Agha were also present at the meeting.

The two sides held detailed discussions on Pakistan-US relations, matters of mutual interest, and avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation. Eric Meyer condemned the recent terrorist attack on the Jaffer Express and expressed sorrow over the loss of innocent lives, offering condolences to the affected families.

Highlighting the economic opportunities, Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that American companies could benefit greatly from the vast investment prospects in Pakistan’s mineral sector, especially through the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum. He emphasized that the visit of the US delegation would mark an important milestone in boosting economic collaboration between the two countries.

Eric Meyer expressed keen interest in the investment opportunities presented under the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025.

The discussions also focused on strengthening cooperation in counterterrorism, anti-smuggling, and anti-narcotics efforts. Minister Naqvi noted that the upcoming joint Counter-Terrorism Dialogue scheduled for June in Islamabad would play a crucial role in deepening collaboration against terrorism.

Briefing the delegation, Naqvi shared details of Pakistan’s ongoing counterterrorism initiatives, stressing that terrorism is not solely Pakistan’s fight and that the international community must support Pakistan in overcoming this global threat. He also highlighted that Pakistan faces challenges related to illegal immigration, similar to those experienced by the United States.

Eric Meyer thanked Pakistan for its cooperation in the arrest of wanted terrorist Sharifullah. The US delegation, led by Meyer, is currently participating in the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025, aiming to explore and expand investment opportunities.