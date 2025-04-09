Schools likely to go on early summer vacations in Punjab

The schools and other educational institutions are likely to go on early summer vacations in Punjab due to increase in the intensity of heatwave.

The Punjab School education Department sources said that on the suggestions of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab, early summer holidays in Punjab schools are likely due to increase in the intensity of heatwave across Pakistan.

They said that due to the intense heat and the risk of a heatwave, the PDMA (Punjab) has issued notices included School Education Department , Higher Education and commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province.

They said that following the PDMA instructions, the school hours will be adjusted, and in case of extreme heat, the summer holidays would be announced early.

They said that during the extreme heat, schools and colleges has been directed to ensure the continuous availability of clean and cold drinking water.

The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert regarding the heatwave in April 2025 due to above normal temperatures. The alert issued by the provincial authority stated the temperature is expected to remain and persist 4 to 7 Celsius degrees above normal in Central/South Punjab.

The PDMA said the plains and southern districts of Punjab may experience intense heat during the ongoing month of April 2025. Furthermore, amid the heatwave alert, Senior Minister of Punjab, Marriyum Aurangzeb, has also issued some advices for public in order to keep them save from the effects of the rising temperatures.