Hayatabad Industrialists meet DG PDA to address key issues

A delegation of the Hayatabad Industrialists Association (HIA) here on Saturday held a meeting with the Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Capt. Khalid to discuss pressing issues faced by the industrialists community.

The primary agenda of the meeting was to demand the reopening of a closed entry point to the Hayatabad Industrial Estate.

The DG PDA listened attentively to the concerns presented by the HIA delegation and agreed to address the matter promptly. He assured the delegation of resolving all the issues and send the Chief Engineer to reopen the pathway for vehicular access causing a major inconvenience for the industrialists.