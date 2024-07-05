Jennifer Lopez shares glimpse of her weekend with Emme

Jennifer Lopez is gonna be alright with her family by her side. As fans continue to question where her marriage to Ben Affleck stands, the singer shared a photo of her enjoying some time with 16-year-old Emme Muñiz, one of the twins she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony along with Max Muñiz.

Posted to Instagram Stories July 4, the sweet snap showed JLo wearing a red, white and blue ensemble and smiling alongside the teen as they rode in a car in New York with the sun shining down on them. The actress then greeted her fans by wishing them a good morning in Portuguese.

And fans weren’t waiting for tonight to find out how Jennifer spent the rest of her holiday. The Hustlers star also uploaded photos of her posing in front of a lavender field and strolling through red and yellow flowers in a blue and white striped top with a floral print, khaki pants, sandals, hoop earrings and a straw hat-with her writing, “Happy Fourth.”

She also continued to wear a ring on that finger.

Meanwhile, Ben was recently spotted without his band in Los Angeles amid Jennifer’s trip to Italy.

While the split speculation has been fueled by solo red carpet appearances, her canceled tour to be with her kids, family and close pals, and reports of them living apart and

selling their LA home, neither the Oscar winner nor the “On the Floor” artist have commented on the breakup rumors.

Ben and Jennifer have also been spotted together at family events-The Town actor shares kids Violet, 18; Seraphina, 15; and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.