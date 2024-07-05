Pakistan announces admissions of Gaza students to medical colleges

The government has granted permission for medical students from Gaza to complete their education in Pakistan reported on Friday.

According to the channel report, in response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Pakistan will host these students to continue their medical education.

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), under the directive of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, made this decision to allow Gaza’s students to continue their medical studies in Pakistan on humanitarian grounds.

Palestinian students from Gaza will soon be admitted to medical colleges in Pakistan in batches of 20-30. This decision will enable them to complete their medical education and address crucial healthcare needs in Gaza in fields such as cardiology, orthopaedics, oncology, paediatrics, and surgery.

The proposal to support medical students from war-torn Gaza was recommended by Dr Muhammad Faisal, the High Commissioner of Pakistan, in London.