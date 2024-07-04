President Zardari to visit Lahore on Tuesday

President Asif Ali Zardari will reach Lahore on July 9 (Tuesday) owing to his multiple engagements in Punjab’s capital.

President Asif Zardari will attend a seminar organized in connection with the anniversary of Professor Waris Mir.

According to sources, the president will also meet members of Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) parliamentary party in Punjab Assembly.

President Zardari will also meet the party leaders of Pakistan People’s Party Punjab and Lahore.

Asif Zardari will also review the reorganization of the People’s Party in Punjab, the sources added.

President Zardari will also meet Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan.