Tax exemption to bureaucrats and military officials challenged in LHC

A petition filed in the Lahore High Court has stirred debate over the federal government’s decision to grant tax exemptions to bureaucrats and military officials. Represented by advocate Nadeem Sarwar, citizen Mishkoor Hussain has challenged the constitutionality of Section 236C of the Income Tax Ordinance, arguing that it violates Article 2 of the Constitution which guarantees equality of all citizens. The petition contends that the recent budget has provided significant tax relief exclusively to bureaucrats and military personnel, particularly exempting them from paying income tax on property sales. This exemption, according to the petitioner, undermines the principle of equality enshrined in the Constitution. Seeking immediate action, the petition requests the Lahore High Court to declare Section 236C illegal, amending the Finance Act accordingly. Pending a final decision, the petition also calls for the suspension of Section 236C to prevent its enforcement. The federal government and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have been named as respondents in the petition, setting the stage for a legal battle over fiscal policies and constitutional rights.