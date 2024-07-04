Ministry of religious affairs launches post-Hajj operations in Madinah

The Pakistani Ministry of Religious Affairs has initiated post-Hajj operations in the holy city of Madinah, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday, prioritizing that every Pakistani pilgrim got the opportunity to visit revered sites within the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque. At least 160,000 Pakistanis attended this year’s annual Hajj pilgrimage, which ran from June 14-19.

“Seventeen thousand Pakistani pilgrims visited Riaz ul Jannah in the post-Hajj period,” Radio Pakistan reported on the post-Hajj operations.

“To facilitate these visits, special permits have been arranged by the ministry in coordination with the Saudi government. This has enabled thousands of Pakistani male and female pilgrims to visit Riaz Al-Jannah daily.”

The term means ‘garden of paradise’ in Arabic and refers to a small area between the pulpit (minbar) and the grave of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Director Hajj for Madinah, Zia Ur Rehman, said ensuring that every Pakistani pilgrim could visit Riaz Al-Jannah was the ministry’s “top priority” during the post-Hajj period.