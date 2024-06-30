30th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations: Belarus, Pakistan bilateral ties exemplary: Ambassador

Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to Pakistan, Andrei Metelitsa on Sunday said that the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Belarus and Pakistan would be a milestone for bilateral ties. “During these three decades diplomatic, economic and cultural relations between Pakistan and Belarus have been exemplary,” he said.

Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to Pakistan, Andrei Metelitsa said this in an exclusive interview to the APP here. The Ambassador said, “This year is a special one of the special for Belarus and for our bilateral relation with Pakistan.” He said, “In 2024, Belarus celebrates the 80th anniversary of its liberation from the Nazi invaders.”

“July 3, Independence Day of the Republic of Belarus, is the day of liberation of our capital, Minsk, in 1944.” Replying to a question, he said, “On the occasion of the Independence Day of Belarus, he sees the potential of further development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Belarus and Pakistan.” The ambassador of Belarus said, “Today, both the countries will take this huge opportunity to trade in various economic sectors, including agriculture, textiles, light engineering tractors, trucks, leather, sports equipment and surgical instruments.”

He said, “Belarus exports to Pakistan tractors and spare parts for them, trucks, potash, synthetic yarns and synthetic fibers, tires, machine tools, baby food (dry mixes).”

“Pakistan exports to Belarus rice, vegetables, fruits and other food products, products from leather, fabrics, textiles, sports equipment, surgical instruments and manicure sets,” he informed. The Ambassador said, “Minsk has never stood aside and always supports Pakistan and we are hopeful that our support in the form of humanitarian aid assisted our Pakistani friends affected by destructive floods in June-October 2022.”

“The leadership of Belarus is sincerely interested in further strengthening a sustainable friendly partnership with Pakistan in all spheres of mutual interest,” he said.

Replying to the question on the connection of the top leadership of the two states, he said that the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko and the Prime Minister, Muhhammad Shahbaz Sharif at the meetings in September and October 2022 on the sidelines of the SCO in Samarkand and CICA in Astana agreed to intensify the bilateral cooperation. He said, “Effective instruments for intensification of cooperation are visits of heads of state and government. They normally give impetus for new joint projects and activities.” “We come to the preparation of the Head of State visits thoroughly and proceed from the necessity to ensure its effectiveness particularly in economic terms” he said.

Replying to a question on Joint Belarusian-Pakistani Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, he said that as preparatory events to the bilateral summit, 6th meeting of the Joint Belarusian-Pakistani Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation was held in January 2023 and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus visited Pakistan in May 2023.

He said, “Several draft treaties and contracts are negotiated by different ministries and companies of Belarus and Pakistan, including the draft Road Map for trade facilitation in the next three years.”

“We work together in order to prepare these documents for signing during the President’s visit,” he informed.

The ambassador of Belarus said, “The timing, program and economic content of the visit of the Belarusian Head of State to Pakistan will be discussed at political consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers on July 2, in Islamabad.”

Replying to a question on Free Trade Agreement between both countries, he said, “Neither side has proposed a Free trade or Preferential trade agreement.”

“If such a proposal is made it will be considered for further negotiations and signing,” he added.