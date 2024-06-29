Naqvi alerts Islamabad administration on dengue threat

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has alerted the Islamabad administration about the danger of dengue as the rainy season approaches.

Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday contacted Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Mohammad Ali Randhawa and alerted them about the dengue threat.

The Interior Minister ordered to strictly implement all SOPs to deal with the dengue.

Mohsin Naqvi further ordered to ensure early drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas.

The anti-dengue plan formulated should be implemented diligently, Mohsin Naqvi directed.

Failure or negligence in anti-dengue measures will not be tolerated, Mohsen Naqvi warned.

He directed regular monitoring of all activities of Anti-Dengue Plan and to collect data on dengue cases from all hospitals and laboratories in the city with liaison with the management of all labs and private hospitals.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa informed the Interior Minister that an Anti-Dengue Working Group is being established in the boundary areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Islamabad and Rawalpindi administration will work as a team for anti-dengue, he said.

So far 9 cases of dengue have been reported in Islamabad, Chairman CDA said.

Poliovirus: The poliovirus has been detected in sewage samples of seven districts across Pakistan, sources said on Saturday.

According to sources, the Type-1 Wild Poliovirus was found in sewage lines whereas the number of positive sewage samples has risen to 203 in 2024.

The affected districts include Islamabad, Quetta, Nasirabad, Karachi, Peshawar and Gujranwala, where the poliovirus has been detected in their sewage, sources added.

Quetta had three positive samples, while Karachi had two. This is the first time poliovirus has been detected in Gujranwala’s sewage this year. Sampling for polio testing was conducted in the affected districts from June 6 to 11.

So far this year, 47 districts have reported poliovirus presence in their sewage, and eight polio cases have been reported nationwide.

Pakistan on Friday reported two more polio cases from Sindh and Balochistan in the country, bringing the total number of cases in the country to eight in 2024.

The National Institute of Health confirmed the two polio cases, a two-year-old child from Qila Abdullah from Balochistan and a 3-year-old girl from Karachi Kemari.

Pakistan reported six polio cases last year, with four from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two from Karachi.

Polio is a highly infectious disease that can cause paralysis, disability, and even death. Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent polio, and Pakistan has been working to vaccinate millions of children under the age of five to prevent the spread of the disease.

However, it could not be confirmed whether the affected child had been vaccinated against polio or not.