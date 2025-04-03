No Soil, No Problem

Pakistan’s agriculture stands on the cusp of a transformation as profound as the Green Revolution of the 1960s. This time, artificial intelligence (AI) and genome editing are the twin engines of change. Individually, each of these technologies can be transformative; together, they usher in a new era that could secure Pakistan’s food supply for generations. This article explores how precise gene editing, when combined with AI-backed vertical farms, can revolutionize agriculture and what it means for policymakers, researchers, and industry leaders.

For centuries, crop improvement has been a numbers game. Breeders of the past relied on random mutations or recombinations through crossbreeding to develop cultivars having desirable plant traits. CRISPR-Cas9 has changed that paradigm by allowing scientists to precisely tweak plant genes in a targeted manner. In practical terms, this means traits like drought tolerance, pest resistance, or higher nutritional value can be introduced into crop varieties far more quickly and accurately than before. The potential impact of genome editing on agriculture is immense. Researchers predict that within 10 to 15 years, most major crops will have been gene-edited to some degree. We are already seeing early successes: Japan approved the first CRISPR-edited tomato enriched in nutrients, demonstrating that gene-edited foods can reach consumers. Unlike conventional genetically modified organisms (GMOs), these gene-edited crops often contain no foreign DNA, making them closer to traditional crops in essence and urging regulators worldwide to re-evaluate how such products are approved for cultivation.

CRISPR-based genome editing offers tools to make agriculture more climate resilient. Scientists are using it to develop crops that thrive in changing environments. For example, crop varieties that withstand drought, grow with less fertilizer, cause less agricultural emissions and endure extreme weather, helping agriculture adapt to climate stresses. By reprogramming plant genetics precisely, we can engineer traits that previously took decades to achieve, from salt-tolerant rice to disease-resistant bananas, within a few growing seasons.

Pakistan has been an early participant in this biotech revolution. Since 2014, researchers have been exploring CRISPR in plant sciences. A peer-reviewed study demonstrated CRISPR/Cas9 use in tobacco plants by targeting the phytoene desaturase (PDS) gene. The study showed that CRISPR is a swift and robust tool for crop genome modification. This milestone triggered a wave of research across institutions such as NIBGE and CEMB, focusing on wheat, rice, and cotton. As global regulators ease policies, Pakistan must continue developing its own frameworks to keep pace.

Imagine multi-story structures filled with racks of wheat, leafy greens, tomatoes or herbs, nourished by nutrients in hydroponic or aeroponics and bathed in the purple glow of LED lights.

Alongside gene editing, vertical farming is redefining modern agriculture. Imagine multi-story indoor farms growing greens under LED lights, nourished by hydroponic systems and monitored by sensors. These farms operate independently of climate and soil, offering high yields with minimal space and water. A California-based vertical farming company grows the same amount of produce on 2 indoor acres as 720 outdoor acres. These facilities use 99% less land and 95% less water than conventional farms, eliminating pesticide use and mitigating risks from drought or floods.

Data and automation power these systems. AI manages light, humidity, temperature, CO? levels, and irrigation, and learns from each cycle to optimize conditions. This precision enables better productivity and sustainability. Countries like Japan, Singapore, and Gulf nations are rapidly expanding vertical farming to enhance food security. The market, currently valued at several billion dollars, is projected to increase significantly in the coming years. From robotic harvesters to machine vision for pest detection, AI is central to its future.

When genome editing and vertical farming are combined, the results are transformative. Scientists can tailor crops-like dwarf wheat or fast-growing lettuce-to thrive in vertical farms. Genetic traits suited to indoor conditions, such as compact size and continuous fruiting, can be introduced via CRISPR far more rapidly than through traditional breeding. Companies are already designing crops exclusively for indoor farms.

AI also accelerates genome editing. Machine learning can analyze massive datasets to identify the best genetic targets for desired traits, minimizing trial and error. It helps design optimal guide RNAs, improving accuracy and reducing unintended edits. The synergy between CRISPR and AI is being called a paradigm shift-where data-driven breeding produces ideal crops for high-efficiency indoor farms.

Countries around the globe are demonstrating this integration. AI guides growth, while genome editing fine-tunes traits. Some companies maintain proprietary seed programs tailored to vertical systems. Researchers are experimenting with nutritionally enhanced crops grown indoors, producing food that not only nourishes but also improves health.

For Pakistan to benefit from these trends, a proactive stance in policy and investment is essential. Traditionally, agricultural innovation here only means new seed varieties or better irrigation schemes. Now, we must think in terms of agri-tech ecosystems. This involves regulatory frameworks that encourage innovation while safeguarding health and the environment. Many countries are updating regulations to accommodate genome-edited crops. Pakistan’s regulatory bodies should study these examples and develop clear, science-based guidelines. A distinct, efficient approval process for gene-edited crops will give researchers and industry the confidence to invest in this area.

Investment is the other side of the equation. Vertical farming, augmented by AI, demands significant upfront capital. However, incorporating solar energy to power lighting, sensors, climate controls, and automation systems can greatly lower operational costs and enhance sustainability. The recent granting of an AgroTech Park license to the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) provides an ideal platform to attract the business community. Public-private partnerships supported by government incentives can establish vertical farming pilots, combining AI-driven agriculture with renewable energy solutions.

There is also a need to develop human capital. We will require not just traditional farmers, but bioinformaticians, data scientists, and engineers who specialize in controlled environment agriculture. Universities and vocational institutes should start programs on “smart agriculture” that combine biotechnology and AI. Centers like the Center for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and Food Security (CAS-AFS) at UAF are already training young scientists in genome editing and precision agriculture. Scaling up such efforts will ensure a talent pool ready to implement future-ready agriculture.

From an industry standpoint, embracing these innovations can open new markets. If Pakistan develops expertise in CRISPR-edited crops like salt-tolerant rice or high-zinc wheat, we could export or license these innovations to countries with similar needs. Likewise, successful models of vertical farming could be replicated in other regions. There is real opportunity for Pakistan’s agri-tech sector to lead the region by leveraging our strong agricultural base and emerging tech talent.

To ensure Pakistan’s agricultural sector thrives in this new era, a coordinated approach is needed. Policymakers, research institutions, and industry stakeholders must collaborate to integrate genome editing, AI, and vertical farming into mainstream agriculture. Updating biosafety and agricultural regulations, increasing R&D funding, and launching pilot projects will all be essential. Universities must train the next generation in interdisciplinary skills, while public engagement campaigns can build acceptance for gene-edited and AI-grown foods.

The fusion of genome editing, vertical farming, and AI-powered management presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to revitalize agriculture. Pakistan has the scientific talent and pressing need to boost crop productivity and climate resilience. By investing in these frontier technologies and crafting enlightened policies, we can leapfrog into a new age of agriculture.

The writer is Professor and Director (Center for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and Food Security, University of Agriculture)