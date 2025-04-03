Excessive rates of pollutants, including gases, finely divided solids, and finely dispersed liquid aerosols, are released into the atmosphere, outpacing the environment’s natural ability to break down and disperse, or absorb these contaminants. These substances can reach high concentrations in the air, resulting in undesirable health, economic, and aesthetic impacts.

The smog crisis is considered a global issue as air pollution, which contributes significantly to smog, affects nearly the entire world population and has severe impacts on health, ecosystems, and economies across different regions, with low and middle-income countries often experiencing the highest levels of exposure, making it a widespread concern requiring international cooperation to address. The British smog crisis peaked with the infamous “Great Smog of London” in 1952, prompting the Clean Air Act of 1956 which prohibited coal burning in houses and factories, establishing smoke-free areas throughout the city and promoting a shift towards cleaner energy sources such as gas and electricity. This legislation marked a significant milestone in the UK’s environmental policy.

Rapid industrialization in China led to a significant increase in air pollution. From the 1980s onwards, a surge in car ownership and coal-burning power stations released hazardous chemicals into Beijing’s atmosphere. According to a 2014 report by the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, the city’s pollution in that year made it nearly impossible for humans to inhabit. A United Nations report indicates that within a four-year time frame, spanning from 2013 to 2017, particulate matter levels in Beijing decreased by 35%, in contrast to a 25% decrease in surrounding areas. The report notes that no other city or region on the planet has attained such a notable achievement. These measures were implemented and refined over a period of two decades, commencing in 1998.

Smog generated by pollution and climate change is suffocating a significant part of Pakistan, and India is facing a similar catastrophe across the border. Smog resulting from pollution is presently strangling huge parts of northeastern and northwest Pakistan, causing a rise in respiratory ailments and compelling the government to take drastic measures including shutting parks, schools, and other public spaces. There have been numerous warnings regarding further air quality degradation in the upcoming years, particularly if authorities are unable to develop an effective strategy to address quick and long-term solutions.

Only a fifth of global emissions are currently priced, despite the importance of carbon pricing in addressing climate change.

Unfortunately, smog along with other environmental issues have advanced to the point where they cannot be rectified quickly. Pakistan has to tackle this mounting problem with a realistic strategy. Both immediate and long-term measures are desperately needed, including decarbonizing the economy in line with the Paris Agreement, expanding public transportation in large cities, and converting two- and three-stroke vehicles to battery electric vehicles (BEVs), pushing industries to adopt sustainable practices to reduce carbon footprints, and training farmers to adopt alternative waste management practices instead of crop burning.

Rapid urbanization and growing greenhouse gas emissions are concerns associated with developing nations. According to the most recent World Bank data from 2021, Pakistan’s transportation sector contributes over 23% of the nation’s total carbon emissions, around 52.2 million metric tons. More recent data suggests transportation accounts for approximately 31% of overall emissions, with actual emissions at 52.9 million metric tons. Fossil fuels such as gasoline and diesel are crucial to Pakistan’s transportation industry, but their combustion releases large volumes of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. Inadequate infrastructure and reliance on traditional fossil fuel vehicles are central to this issue.

Reducing industrial emissions through strict regulations on industrial fuels and enhanced monitoring is necessary. Encouraging industries to adopt cleaner technologies, paired with financial incentives and green financing, can lead to significant emission reductions, especially in energy-intensive sectors like cement, steel, and textiles. These industries can also benefit from carbon credits by improving efficiency and sustainability.

Crop burning contributes nearly one-fifth of air pollution in Pakistan and crosses multiple planetary boundaries. It releases black carbon, a major contributor to global warming after CO?. Reducing this practice is critical for stabilizing climate systems and protecting public health. Burning crops releases toxic emissions that exacerbate smog, with over 20,000 premature deaths and more than 160,000 disability-adjusted life years lost in Pakistan due to related illnesses. Effective policy must consider these human costs. However, blanket bans on crop burning may hurt farmers’ incomes unless supported by viable alternatives. Any policy mix must balance ecological sustainability, affordability, and equity. The agricultural system must be reformed to address not just farmer behavior, but the broader system involving government support, extension services, and access to technology.

Farming communities often rely on crop burning due to both tradition and necessity. Medical costs during smog seasons reinforce this cycle, and without affordable alternatives, many farmers see no viable path forward. Manual removal is expensive, and alternative uses for residue are still underdeveloped in local markets. Better information, technical support, and behavior change are critical for long-term shifts.

Over-reliance on monoculture also contributes to the urgency of field clearing. Diversifying crops could ease time pressure, but doing so requires public investment, skill development, and equitable risk-sharing to be successful.

Finally, looking to historical lessons, smog crises can be addressed with swift and coordinated action under strong policy enforcement. Carbon pricing-currently applied to only a fifth of global emissions-could be a powerful tool. It can incentivize clean technology and offer pathways to control air pollution. Government-backed carbon markets can play a crucial role in reducing emissions and confronting Pakistan’s urgent smog problem.

The writer is a Chartered Certified Accountant with a focus on climate finance, carbon markets and sustainable development across disaster risk reduction and climate change.