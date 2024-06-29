Judge converts courtroom into birthday celebration for minor kid

In a touching display of compassion, senior civil judge (family) Mian Hassan Tariq transformed his courtroom into a birthday party venue for two-year-old Iqrar ul Hassan Lodhi, during a proceedings pertaining a custody battle between the child’s parents. On the judge’s directions, his staff decorated the courtroom with glittering strings and balloons. The two-year kid Iqrar ul Hassan cut the birthday cake. The child was also given some presents. The party was also attended by Mehtab Ahmed Khan Ahmdani Advocate, Behlol Abbas Khan Advocate, representing the mother and Syed Haider Ali Bukhari advocate and Zulqurnain Ali Islam Advocate, representing the father of the birthday kid. Such a celebration is a first in the history of Dera Ghazi Khan. The family judge remarked that he had allowed similar celebrations in other districts as well. The lawyers from both sides appreciated the senior civil judge and stated that by allowing the parents of the child to set aside their differences and celebrate the child’s special day together.