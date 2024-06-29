Matthew Perry’s Ketamine suppliers could face charges over his death

Matthew Perry’s death is not a closed case. Federal authorities are still investigating who supplied the Friends actor with the ketamine he took that contributed to him drowning in his hot tub last October. While no suspects have been named, several people could end up charged in connection with his passing, a law enforcement source familiar with the probe told NBC News June 26.

When reached by E! News, the Los Angeles Police Department declined to provide further comment on the matter, adding that they have an open and ongoing investigation into Perry’s death at 54. The LAPD had said in May they were working with the Drug Enforcement Administration on the inquiry.

An autopsy report, obtained by E! News Dec. 15, had determined the cause of the 17 Again actor’s death to be from “acute effects of ketamine” and his passing was ruled as a

drug and drowning related accident.

The medical examiner’s report also noted that while Perry had taken ketamine infusion therapy to treat depression and anxiety over a week before he died, the trace amounts of the medication detected in his stomach “could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine’s half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less.”

The Whole Nine Yards actor had battled addiction to prescription painkillers and alcohol for years and wrote about his sobriety journey in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. Amid the investigation, Perry’s family and friends, including Friends costars, have shared fond memories of the actor.

“I think he’s probably one of the funniest human beings in the world,” Courteney Cox said on CBS Sunday Morning in May. “He is genuinely a huge heart-obviously struggled. I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years.” Cox, who played Perry’s onscreen love interest, said that he “visits me a lot, if we believe in that,” adding, “I feel like there are a lot of people that guide us. I sense Matthew’s around for sure.