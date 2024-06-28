Kendall’s visit to Louvre Museum sparks debate

Kendall Jenner’s feet are raising some eyebrows. After the model shared photos of herself at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, fans were quick to point out her lack of footwear during the outing. In the June 26 pictures, Kendall posed with her back to the camera in a long black gown while standing in front of the famous “A Wedding in Cana” by Paolo Veronese. She captioned the photos simply, “The Louvre at midnight.” Despite the historic fixtures featured in theKardashians star’s post, including the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo sculpture, fans could only focus on one thing. As one user commented, “Where are your shoes, girl.” Another wrote, “I’m so thrown off by barefeet at the Lourve.” Still, others swooned over the excursion. Even model Lily Aldridge couldn’t help but note that the evening looked “magical.” With or without footwear, Kendall has been spending a lot of time in Paris this past week. The 28-year-old played a major role in the June 23 Vogue World event at Place Vendôme alongside Gigi Hadid, Sabrina Carpenter, Joe Burrow, Emma Chamberlain and more.