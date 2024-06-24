Gundogan toasts last-gasp ‘liberation’ as Euro hosts Germany top group

Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan said Niclas Fuellkrug’s stoppage-time equaliser on Sunday, which rescued top spot in Group A, had “liberated” the Euro 2024 hosts. Germany were a goal down after Dan Ndoye’s 28th-minute opener, which had allowed the Swiss to leapfrog the home side into top spot in Group A. With two minutes of stoppage time played, Fuellkrug headed in a perfect cross from David Raum to level the scores and save top spot for Germany. The result means Switzerland, rather than Germany, face a tougher last 16 assignment, setting up a potential meeting with holders Italy or 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia. “That can liberate us — and the fans,” the Barcelona midfielder told Germany’s ARD network.