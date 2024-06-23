Lahore’s air pollution increases, ranked 3rd in world with AQI of 158

Lahore has climbed to third place on Sunday on the global list of cities with the worst air quality, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 158. As the day progressed, the city recorded a temperature of 33 degrees Celsius, with the maximum expected to reach 42 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department reported no chances of rain in the next 24 hours while the city’s heat intensified with the sunrise and humidity levels were recorded at 50 percent. Specific areas in Lahore showed varying AQI levels: DHA Phase 8 recorded 233, Syed Maratib Ali Road 170, Thokar Niaz Baig 160, Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam 131, and Johar Town 128.