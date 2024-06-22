Does Salman Khan owe money to Sonakshi Sinha’s future father-in-law?

Do you know? Sonakshi Sinha’s soon-to-be father-in-law, actor Zaheer Iqbal’s father Iqbal Ratansi, once financially helped Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

In a now-deleted tweet from 2018, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan confessed that Iqbal Ratansi, future father-in-law of her ‘Dabangg’ co-star Sonakshi Sinha, helped him financially on multiple occasions and was like a personal bank for him back in the day. So much so, that the ‘Tiger 3’ star revealed he still owes him a loan of INR2011.

“Iqbal Ratansi used to work like my personal bank during my teenage years. Even today I have a loan of Rs 2011 from him. Thank God that to date he has not asked for interest on his loan,” his tweet read.

But, who is Iqbal Ratansi and what does he do?

Ratansi, who is the father of three, with the ‘Notebook’star being the eldest, is an established jeweller from Mumbai. He also expanded into real estate with Stelmac Developers Private Limited in 2005 and served as the company’s director until 2011, before re-entering the sector with Blackstone Housing and Infrastructure Private Limited.

Moreover, he launched ‘Film Tools, Lights, and Grip’, a company which provides lighting equipment to Bollywood, in 2016, as well as Zahero Media and Internet Private Limited, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Ratansi also holds close connections with Bollywood families including Khans.

His son and actor Zaheer Iqbal is reportedly set to tie the knot with Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha today (Sunday) followed by an intimate wedding party at Bastian restaurant in Mumbai.

The couple has been in a relationship for over seven years at this point and reportedly, Khan also played cupid for them.