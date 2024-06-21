WCB cleanliness drive ends successfully

The Walton Cantonment Board (WCB) has successfully completed its cleanliness drive by disposing of 10,000 tons of sacrificial animals’ remains after Eidul Azha in the Cantt area.

These measures were taken during a meeting, chaired by WCB Chief Executive Officer Sibtain Raza on Thursday.

Chief Public Health Officer (CPHO) Waris Bhatti told the media about the successful operation conducted in its jurisdictions in 10 wards where bio-gradable bags were distributed and people of the area really cooperated. Moreover, 192 complaints were resolved immediately after calling and following instructions of WCB. The points where collective sacrifices were conducted were thoroughly washed and mixed with phenyl and sodium hypochlorite (bleach), frequently used as a disinfecting agent.