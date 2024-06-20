India thump Afghanistan in T20 WC Super Eight

Suryakumar Yadav’s blistering half-century, followed by a combined bowling display led India to a comfortable 47-run victory over Afghanistan in the 43rd match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 here on Thursday.

Chasing a daunting 182-run total, Afghanistan’s batting unit unfolded on just 134 on the final delivery of the innings.

Afghanistan got off to a dismal start to the pursuit as they lost three wickets upfront with just 23 runs on the board in 4.1 overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh led the bowling charge for India with three wickets each, followed by Kuldeep Yadav, who bagged two while Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with a wicket.

Sent into bat first, India registered 181/8 on the scoreboard, courtesy of Yadav’s brisk half-century, followed by Hardik Pandya’s blitz.