Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, June 21, 2024


Another two victims of laptop battery explosion die

APP

Another two victims of laptop battery explosion died in Burn Unit of the Allied Hospital-1 here on Thursday, rising the death toll to four.

According to police, 9-year-old Talha s/o Ahmad and his sister Dua Fatima (6 years) had died on Wednesday while seven others including Farhat (45) w/o Aslam, her son Makki Raza (24), grandson Rehan Raza (8), granddaughter Eman Fatima (4), Nargas (32) w/o Muhammad Ahmad, her son Muhammad Ibrahim (3) and Rashida (40) wife of Ali Raza sustained serious injuries when a house caught fire due to burst of a laptop battery in Mohallah Sharifpura on Satiana Road.

The Rescue-1122 had shifted the victims to Burn Unit of the Allied Hospital-I where 2 more victims- Nargas (32) and her son Muhammad Ibrahim (3) breathed their last today while the condition of 3 injured was stated to be critical. Police were investigating the incident.

