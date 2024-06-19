John Stamos shares ‘Full House’ reunion picture with Mary-Kate and Ashley

Have mercy. You may get emotional seeing John Stamos’ newly posted never-before-seen photo of the cast of Full House reuniting for a bittersweet reason: To attend costar Bob Saget’s funeral back in 2022. The pic, shared May 17 in honor of the late comedian’s 68th birthday, was taken by another friend of Bob, “RoastMaster General” comic Jeff Ross. It shows Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Scott Weinger and twins Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen – who have largely kept out of the spotlight for more than a decade – as well as series creator Jeff Franklin gathered with John behind a Dumbo the Flying Elephant Disneyland ride seat displayed in his home. “Happy Birthday Bob,” the actor, who played Uncle Jesse on the ’80s and ’90s sitcom, captioned his May 17 Instagram post. “This was taken as we gathered for his funeral. Though Bob wasn’t there physically, his spirit was unmistakably present, wrapping us in warmth and shared memories that drew both laughter and tears.