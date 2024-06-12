Underage Driving Epidemic

Why do we need a completely unwarranted loss of human life to recognize the havoc caused by numerous underage drivers turning Lahore’s roads into tragic death traps? With protests announced at major thoroughfares, a heated online movement and pressure on the police authorities to arrest the accused who fled from the scene after ramming his car into two siblings, one of who succumbed to his injuries, there are high chances of the underage driver being made to pay for his crimes. However, would punishing one individual dare change the status quo where iron-clad impunity enables these children to disregard the country’s law or even basic driving etiquette? The heart-wrenching hit-and-run has brought to light the urgent need for stricter measures and holding parents responsible for such actions.

The proliferation of underage drivers on Lahore’s roads is a ticking time bomb waiting to explode. While the ease of access to vehicles and lack of strict enforcement of traffic laws has emboldened young individuals to take to the streets without any worry about the consequences, these much-celebrated signal-free highways encourage them to drive at maniac speeds, endangering lives right, left and centre. Even if the law unleashes its full force on the accused, can undo the unbearable grief and anguish felt by those parents who lost one son in a blink of an eye as the other lies in a critical condition? A faint closure the subsequent proceedings would bring them cannot bring an end to the tragedy that should have never occurred in the first place. They were not the first and from the looks of it, clearly won’t be the last to feel this sheer helplessness at footing the bill for a crime they did not play any part in. The authorities would have to repeat the determination shown last year when they launched a crackdown against underage drivers and without license drivers with swift and decisive measures to deter others from following suit. Education and awareness campaigns should also be launched to emphasize the importance of road safety and responsible driving yet at the end of the day, only increased surveillance holds the key to identifying these drivers and stopping them from taking any more lives. However, no lasting change can occur until our parents (and society, at large) realise the need to instil a sense of responsibility and respect for the law in children. Sitting behind the wheel and stepping on the gas can be exhilarating, but young drivers must understand that even the smallest mistake can lead to unforgettable and tragic consequences when so many lives are at risk. *